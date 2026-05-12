Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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christine etapa's avatar
christine etapa
4h

Well, he did say that he didn’t care about the financial situation of Americans! I guess he meant it. After all, the rich get richer on the backs of the poor!

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Elsa Sapien's avatar
Elsa Sapien
3h

Why don’t we do a class action sue? Long shot-but it could work. Or start a serious boycott? I have always boycotted Amazon. National outcry! Let’s contact & support the Legal Defense Fund.

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