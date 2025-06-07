Yes, Trump is in The Epstein Files. In Fact, He's ALL OVER The Epstein Files
He's in flight manifests, call logs, pictures with Epstein...hell, he's even in a video whispering to him while doing his version of the white man's overbite dance
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by David Shuster
Elon Musk said he was dropping a bomb. And when he wrote,…