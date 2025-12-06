Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap's avatar
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap
14h

Most important information on the laws of our rights, and the LAWS of War, the only war Americans are in now, is to remove the murderous Dictator Trump. Is there no Law against rigging the Presidential election?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeffrey Hobbs's avatar
Jeffrey Hobbs
15h

As I read through the rules of war concerning the treatment of all those who get caught up in it, it occurs to me that this is an order within a disorder, a sanity within insanity. Call me a dreamer (but I'm not the only one), but if people treated each other humanely to begin with, it might be possible that no war would ever start.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture