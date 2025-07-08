Who Will Remember Our Dying Republic, if We Don't Save it?
🎵 And the people bowed & prayed. To the neon god they made - Simon And Garfunkel, "The Sound of Silence"
THE BLUE LETTER
Blue Amp’s building something big. But we need YOUR help! We launched The Soundcheck Fund to elevate independent voices and build an ecosystem of bold, hard-hitting journalists, video producers & commentators.
We’re providing grants and using our platform for promotion. We donated five figures to launch the fund. But we need you to build t…