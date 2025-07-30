When we Need Germany to Teach us About our Nazi Problem
🎵 I could see all the people in this whole wide world. That's the union that'll tear the fascists down, down, down. The union that'll tear the fascists down - Woody Guthrie, "Tear The Fascists Down"
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In This Letter!
😁 David Shuster’s Great …