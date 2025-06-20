We're All Kristi's Dog Cricket, and the United States is Noem’s Gravel Pit
🎵 Hate me today. Hate me tomorrow. Hate me for all the things I didn't do for you. Hate me in ways..ways hard to swallow. Hate me so you can finally see what's good for you - Blue October, "Hate Me"
Hi I’m Kristi, I’m Committing A War Crime For A Photo Op
Article 14 of the Geneva Convention “precludes any treatment during detention that humiliates prisoners”
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To get Truth corporate media ignores. From a former Biden ad guy & former Emmy-winning MSNBC anchor who know how DC works & Tell You What’s Really Going …