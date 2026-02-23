Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnnie spencer's avatar
Johnnie spencer
5h

That’s right the American people are the ones buying this high price stuff

Reply
Share
CLS's avatar
CLS
5h

Hey, new Tea Party -- Tariffed Enough Already!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture