We Have Become The Evil We Once Fought
Hear the screams of center 42. Loud enough to bust your brains out. The opposition's tongue is cut in two. Keep off the street cause you're in danger - Rolling Stones
BLUE LETTER: The Police State’s Here: Geneva Conventions Ignored, Students Surveilled, Freedom Buried in a Gravel Pit
We are that country now. You know, the one you saw that report about on the nightly news. The one you once shuddered at the thought of living in.
Former SD Gov. Kristi Noem made a POW video. Trump’s heinous Homeland Security hatchet (wo)ma…