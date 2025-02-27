🔥 WE BROKE THE INTERNET... WELL, SUBSTACK AT LEAST! 🔥
How a 12-Hour Marathon Livestream Smashed Records, Engaged Substack And Reminded Me: Always AMPLIFY GOOD
🎉 We Came. We Streamed. We Shattered Records.
Friends,
I’m still trying to process what we did on Tuesday, and I’m still recovering from the caffeine crash—but WOW. I wanted to write this yesterday, but lacked lucidity. I was so wired I couldn’t even get the sleep I so obviously needed Tuesday night. Though, taking a day to think about it wasn’t the wor…