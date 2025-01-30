TV Host CAUGHT in Web of Deception!
Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies. Tell me lies, tell me, tell me lies. Oh no-no, you can't disguise. You can't disguise. No, you can't disguise
Joe Scarborough wants you to believe he’s always understood that there are certain things individuals, non-profits and (God help us!) corporations can’t do. Items that have no profit incentive, and simply require government investment.
The Morning Joe host recently claimed that the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles were a result of—get this—not enoug…