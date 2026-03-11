Blue Amp Media

RickMz
1d

I retired from the U.S. Air Force 24 years ago (after 23 years). I am seriously thinking of deleting the fact from all my profiles as the traitor and his toadies are well on their way to completely ruining the proud legacy of our military. I hope some of the accomplices carrying out these illegal/unethical orders are identified so we can AVOID saying “thanks for your service” to them!!

Lou
1d

The torpedoing is a war crime and the follow up actions by both US and India breaks the law of the sea that stranded sailors/ civilians are always rescued. The Japanese in the height of WWII rescued stricken Allied sailors and civilians. The reports here in Australia are that the vessel was indeed an invited participant by India in a global boat parade. As was the US. Some reports say that the US was a last minute withdrawal others that it arrived but then left. All participants were to be unarmed. The Iranian ship participated then headed for home when it was hit. Their mayday to US and to India was ignored both far bigger to sustain a rescue than the far smaller Sri Lankan navy. The Sri Lankan Admiral press conference said why they helped- you never ignore a call if help from a stricken vessel. It is the unsaid law of the sea. Obviously US and India who both complain about Chinas actions in international waters need to be held accountable. Due to the AUKUS pact 3 Australian submariners were embedded with the US. Australians are furious that by being onboard that they are now complicit in a war crime.

