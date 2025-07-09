Trump's Big F-Ugly Bill Officially Ends the American Era
Rep. Johnson: Terry, tell me something. With all this money coming in..how does anything get done? Rep. Corrigan: It doesn't. That's the genius of the system - "The Distinguished Gentleman"
Video Blue Letter
Welcome to our Video Newsletter! Our indy antidote to Monopoly Media. Forget the corporate-owned, conventionally un-wise cable shows. Prepare for TRUTH…
Blue Amp’s building something big. But we need YOUR help! We launched The Soundcheck Fund to elevate independent voices and build an ecosystem of bold, hard-hitting journalists, video pr…