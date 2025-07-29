Trump, the Tin-Pot Tyrant of the Tee Box
A man so pathetic, so filled with self-loathing, envy, jealousy, such a Grand Canyon of emptiness inside, he's President of the United States and still has to cheat at golf
Independent Media Just .26/day With Paid-Community-Member Benefits!
Connect With Us: Weekly AMA w Cliff & David! Comment on all content and DM us
Behind The Velvet Rope: Insider stories, behind the scenes video, including bloopers
Deserved Recognition: Shout-outs during our weekly show, “Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter”
Save Democracy: Support our Soundcheck Fu…