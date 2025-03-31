BLUE LETTER: Trump Flirts with Dictatorship—Because Two Terms Aren’t Enough for the Narcissistic Rug-Rat

Donald Trump’s latest “joke” about a third term—where he coyly suggests a puppet-VP like JD Vance could warm the seat before handing it back to Dear Leader—isn’t comedy; it’s the autocratic equivalent of drunk-texting the Constitution at 3 a.m. (which…