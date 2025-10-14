“The United States of Amnesia and Chains: The Deportation of a Child”
When a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by ICE, it’s not “law enforcement” — it’s the state declaring that cruelty is the point.
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As of this column, somewhere in Virginia, a 13-year-old boy has been sitting in a cage for four days—and counting.
The United States federal government locked him up and carted him away from his Massachusetts home on October 10th, l…