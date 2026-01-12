Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱's avatar
Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱
26m

Trust is something earned not demanded. The same goes with respect. This regime has done nothing to earn either of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Kazanis's avatar
Barbara Kazanis
18m

Fabulous clarity of moral code analysis of the immoral By any standard.

Reawakens our sensibilities to the inherit moral

Code in relationship to humanity altogether

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture