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Dr. Eric Lullove's avatar
Dr. Eric Lullove
9h

Basically, the administration Screwed Us.

Dr. Angie Rasmussen and I discussed this about a week ago on a back and forth thread.

There is not a single person in this administration from a leadership perspective that knows what the fuck they are doing. Plain and simple.

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Carol Jeanne Kennedy's avatar
Carol Jeanne Kennedy
5h

If we're all upset over the screw worm thing, just wait until somebody with Ebola gets off an airplane at JFK.

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