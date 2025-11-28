Blue Amp Media

Lesley Wood
Nov 28

So how does an average American enable the 25th Amendment?

John Rudoff
Nov 29

With respects, I don’t think that the balance of informed observation thinks Trump is ‘fine.’ Obviously his handlers don’t, as they spend such time and effort to prop him up and display him when he is near enough to functionality as to be able to control his bodily functions. 'Shrinking Trump' ran for more than a year; and Lee's book went into two editions. Every news outlet to the left of Bannon has at one time or another suggested that perhaps Trump isn't 'quite right.'

The complexity emerges when one tries to sort out which of his behaviors come from his malignant personality disorder (I think most); which from his astronomical stupidity and ignorance; and which from the deteriorating impulse control, executive function, and common social filters that frontotemporal dementia causes. MRIs would begin –only begin—to sort this out; thorough neurophysiologic and neuropsychiatric testing would be better; and only an autopsy would definitively sort out FTD from the more common dementias and infections.

Regardless, though, this imitation of a human being, this golem, is no more able to manage statecraft than he is to be able to flap his arms and fly. Thirty years ago, when he was defiling New York, young girls, and the airwaves, he may have spoken in sentences, not fragments, and could swing a golf club; but he could not be trusted to manage a bodega, much less a country, because of his malign, stunted personality. This causes some dismay, as he has sole control of about 5, 000 nuclear weapons.

