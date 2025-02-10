The NEXT 30 Days Are CRUCIAL For America's Survival After Trump
Doc Holliday: A man like Ringo's got a great big hole..he can never kill enough or steal enough or inflict enough pain.. Wyatt Earp: What does he want? Doc: Revenge. Earp: For what? Doc: Bein' born.
Why Prevent American Disaster?
Ah, USAID. You know, that little agency that saves lives, prevents wars and keeps diseases from turning into pandemics. The one that makes sure kids in desperate poverty don’t starve, that refugees fleeing war zones get clean water and extremist groups recruit fewer desperate people to launch attacks armed with weaponry, co…