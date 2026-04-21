Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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James Rick Taylor's avatar
James Rick Taylor
10h

The greed is appalling…

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Karalee Casazza's avatar
Karalee Casazza
9h

Disgusting, and appalling. I hope this story appears on the front page of every paper in the country! I also think it may be time to re examine our buying decisions. I am dumbfounded by this story and imagining it goes on everyday. How long must a family save to afford a trip to Disney park these days. Shameful!

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