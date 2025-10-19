The Great American Grift: Trump’s Luxury Lemon for the Commoner
The con man who promised you he'd make everything cheaper instead is destroying your personal finances because that's just what he does...
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Once upon a time an honest American could buy a modest car without mortgaging his or her soul.
That time has long-since passed, driven off a cliff by the blundering baby hands of Donald J. Trum…