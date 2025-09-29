The Danger of U.S. Culture Continuing to Unravel Into MAGA AutocracyJimmy Kimmel’s Suspension Shows How Authoritarians Atomize Culture, Creating Division, Dissension & Ultimately Upending DemocracyDan PerrySep 29, 2025∙ Paid82712ShareStarting Today—ONLY thru the end of the month!!—Take Advantage of our 20% Sale Off ALL Paid Subscriptions! Act NOW Before it’s OVER!Make Me An Amplifier for 20% Off!Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Cliff Schecter.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.A guest post byDan PerryDan Perry led AP in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, chaired the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem and is the author of two books. Ask Questions Later is a defense of decency and reason, now under attack by you-know-who.Subscribe to Dan