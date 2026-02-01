Help us grow!

Big news before we dive in: Blue Amp Media is leveling up next week with the launch of three new shows, expanding our original programming and deepening what we do best—fearless journalism, sharp conversation, and pro-democracy truth-telling. This growth is happening because of you, and we’re just getting started.

Here’s what we’re launching—and what your subscription directly helps pay for:

CounterStory Perspectives with Melissa Corrigan — Mondays at 2pm ET

Deep Dive with Ellie Leonard — Fridays at 2pm ET, focused on history, justice, and moral clarity

Tequila Talk with Joe Walsh & Cliff Schecter — Thursdays at 6pm ET

We’re leveling up, and we can’t wait to see you there!

Here’s what we’re bringing you today:

An Open Letter to Journalists and Citizens

A direct, urgent challenge to the press at a moment when democracy is under assault. This piece asks hard questions about silence, false balance, and the cost of pretending that authoritarianism is just another political strategy.

Minneapolis, I Hear Your Voice Singing

Cliff Schecter details his reaction to Bruce Springsteen’s raw, human response to grief, anger, and solidarity in the wake of state violence. This essay centers dignity, community, and the refusal to let truth be buried under official narratives.

Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg, and the Sound of Resistance

Dana DuBois brings us cultural deep dive into protest music, working-class truth, and why songs still matter when institutions fail us. This is about art as memory, resistance, and moral witness.

Tequila Talk: Joe Walsh and Cliff Schecter

Politics, media, democracy—and yes, tequila. A smart, loose, and revealing conversation about where the country is headed and what it will take to pull it back from the brink.

Thank you for standing with us. Next week, things get louder.

