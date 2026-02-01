Blue Amp Media

TEQUILA TALK? Joe Walsh? Cliff Schecter? WTF IS THAT?

Thursdays at 6pm ET, Joe Walsh and Cliff Schecter team up to sip tequila and talk trash
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Blue Amp Media's avatar
Cliff Schecter and Blue Amp Media
Feb 01, 2026

Tequila Talk is Blue Amp Media’s newest must-watch weekly show—and it’s unlike anything else in political media. Every Thursday at happy hour, Cliff Schecter teams up with former Republican congressman turned democracy firebrand Joe Walsh for a candid, funny, and surprisingly cathartic hour of conversation.

Yes, they sip tequila. But this isn’t escapism—it’s release. Two longtime political warriors, once on opposite sides, come together to break down the insanity of the week with sharp insight, brutal honesty, and a lot of laughs. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, jokes at MAGA’s expense, accountability for Democrats who won’t fight hard enough, and the kind of unfiltered truth corporate media won’t touch.

Tequila Talk is politics with personality, humor with purpose, and community at its core. You’ll leave smarter, lighter, and more energized to keep fighting for democracy—exactly when you need it most.

