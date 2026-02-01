TEQUILA TALK? Joe Walsh? Cliff Schecter? WTF IS THAT?

Tequila Talk is Blue Amp Media’s newest must-watch weekly show—and it’s unlike anything else in political media. Every Thursday at happy hour, Cliff Schecter teams up with former Republican congressman turned democracy firebrand Joe Walsh for a candid, funny, and surprisingly cathartic hour of conversation.

Yes, they sip tequila. But this isn’t escapism—it’s release. Two longtime political warriors, once on opposite sides, come together to break down the insanity of the week with sharp insight, brutal honesty, and a lot of laughs. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, jokes at MAGA’s expense, accountability for Democrats who won’t fight hard enough, and the kind of unfiltered truth corporate media won’t touch.

Tequila Talk is politics with personality, humor with purpose, and community at its core. You’ll leave smarter, lighter, and more energized to keep fighting for democracy—exactly when you need it most.

