TEQUILA TALK: How America Tried—& Failed—to Escape Billionaire Epstein-Style Predators

Cliff's Note: From my new weekly show w/ Joe Walsh, Tequila Talk

Tequila Talk w/ Joe Walsh & Cliff Schecter

The year 1800 in U.S. politics was a special one for a number of reasons particularly relevant today. Joe and I explained why, and I’m about to be redundant below, like Trump getting Hepatitis B. But let’s take a step back for just a minute.

There’s something poetic about 1800 Tequila taking its name from the year tequila producers first began aging the spirit in oak casks—a year, coincidentally, Chuck Grassley also began aging himself in an oak cask. I digress.

Before that, tequila was raw, immediate, a punch to the senses. But aging it in oak? That added depth, character, patience. Time became an ingredient.

The brand leans into its history—11 generations of one family rooted in Jalisco, Mexico—built on 100% blue Weber agave, tied to the moment when craft met maturation. 1800 ain’t a random date on a bottle, friends. It’s about refinement. What happens when something fiery’s forced to sit still long enough to develop complexity.

American History: 1800

Now here’s where American history wanders into the cantina. The year 1800 wasn’t just about oak barrels in Mexico. It was the year of the first peaceful transfer of power between political parties in the United States—when John Adams handed the presidency to hated rival, Thomas Jefferson, after a bitter election. It may not sound revolutionary, but in a world drenched in coups, crowns, and guillotines, it was a shock to the system.

Our young republic proved then it could survive partisan rage without reaching for muskets—unlike, say, the guy in the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, Jim Jordan, googly-eyes Kash Patel, the weirdo QAnon Shaman wearing the horns, and the bloated, goat-carcass serving as President of the United States then and now, sadly, 220 years later. It was democracy aged in oak instead of exploding in gunpowder.

1800 marked another transition: the federal government moved from Philadelphia to the newly constructed capital of Washington, D.C. The capital had been in New York City in our early years, but the Founders wanted to separate financial from political power after watching Europe’s elite, cocksure cretins blend the two into a cocktail of corruption. They didn’t want Wall Street and Congress sharing a lunch table.

So the government migrated south—into what was, quite literally, a swamp along the Potomac. The symbolism writes itself. A brand-new experiment in self-government was planted in wetlands, surrounded by mud and mosquitoes, hoping their idealism would outpace nature’s decay.

So when you see “1800” on a bottle, you’re looking at more than a marketing hook. You’re looking at a year when aging in oak became a metaphor for patience. When American democracy proved it could mature without collapsing. It was the moment the republic chose ballots over bloodshed—and our capital took root in a swamp that would, over time, become synonymous with power, ambition, and yes, corruption.

Today, those who toil in the city’s political edifices more resemble Genghis Khan than they do either John Adams or Thomas Jefferson. An American Dark Ages we must end.

One year. Two origin stories. One about a spirit that gets better with age, and another about a nation still trying to prove its spirit can rise above those who purposefully divide it. Joe and I found a way to make Happy Hour…happy, so we could end the week with the kind of shots that don’t infest a battlefield during a civil war.

So watch Tequila Talk(!)—for the laughs and lessons!

