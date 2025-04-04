Tariff Tantrums: Trump’s Big, Stupid, Expensive Economic Meltdown
I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda, now everybody do the propaganda, and sing along to the age of paranoia ... Welcome to a new kind of tension, all across the alien nation - Green Day
BLUE LETTER
CLIFF’S NOTE: THE DUMBEST, STUPIDEST, MOST INANE, PETULANT, SELF-INFLICTED-ECONOMIC DISASTER. EVER.
If you were trying to wreck the economy—like, say, if your retirement plan involved hoarding gold bars in a Mar-a-Lago crapper while shorting the U.S. dollar—you still couldn’t cook up anything as catastrophically asinine as Trump’s latest roun…