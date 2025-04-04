BLUE LETTER

CLIFF’S NOTE: THE DUMBEST, STUPIDEST, MOST INANE, PETULANT, SELF-INFLICTED-ECONOMIC DISASTER. EVER.

If you were trying to wreck the economy—like, say, if your retirement plan involved hoarding gold bars in a Mar-a-Lago crapper while shorting the U.S. dollar—you still couldn’t cook up anything as catastrophically asinine as Trump’s latest roun…