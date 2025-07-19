Stephen Colbert Cancelled; Monopoly Media Again Defines Fascism Down
🎵 Don't wanna be an American idiot. Don't want a nation under the new media. And can you hear the sound of hysteria? The subliminal mindf*ck America - Green Day, "American Idiot"
Corporate Media’s Dying in Their Self-Imposed Darkness—Let Them
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