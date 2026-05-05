Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jody Magee's avatar
Jody Magee
4h

Let them know that WE are not the idiots who believe his ridiculous verbiage, constant lies and blame games and his delusional malignant narcissism. It’s simple ~~ his lies about Presidents Obama and Biden are old, dry, redundant and false. Nobody’s buying it!

P.S. Talk about redundant ~~ fuck him!

Reply
Share
Kathleen Dolphin's avatar
Kathleen Dolphin
4h

Push back, reporters. “We blame you, you idiot!”

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture