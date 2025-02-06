Should Democrats Fight Dirty To Win? We Must. Or Democracy Loses
“What we’re not going to do is stand around while they pull this bulls*t that they’re trying to pull right now" - Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett
Any sports fan can tell you that momentum is not something that can be analytically measured. It’s something you feel in the air, like a crisp breeze in an early New England autumn. Or, alternatively, the rancid burn of amoebic dysentery and flop-sweat stew when Donald Trump ambles by.
Politics is much the same way. Democrats seemed shell-shocked after …