Republicans TURN ON TRUMP As He WRECKS The Stock Market
Father, into your hands, I commend my spirit. Father into your hands...Why have you forsaken me? In your eyes, forsaken me. In your thoughts, forsaken me. In your heart, forsaken me - System Of A Down
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CLIFF’S NOTE: The Tariff Hits The Fan: Trump’s Economic Arson’s So Bad, Even Republicans Are FREAKING OUT
This, my friends, isn’t just another spicy headline crafted to appease the soulless algorithm gods at Meta-gram or MonopoliTube. No—this is as real. The kinda real that smashes stock markets while Grandpa Tariff toodles around in a golf ca…