BLUE LETTER

CLIFF’S NOTE: The Tariff Hits The Fan: Trump’s Economic Arson’s So Bad, Even Republicans Are FREAKING OUT

This, my friends, isn’t just another spicy headline crafted to appease the soulless algorithm gods at Meta-gram or MonopoliTube. No—this is as real. The kinda real that smashes stock markets while Grandpa Tariff toodles around in a golf ca…