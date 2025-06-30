Putin Just Served Trump Divorce Papers. Here’s Why it Should Scare the Hell Outta Us.
🎵 I guess I just lost my husband, I don't know where he went. So I'm gonna drink my money, I'm not gonna pay his rent (Nope) - Pink
Blue Amp is building something bigger. Starting today, we're launching a new initiative—The Soundcheck Fund— to elevate independent media voices.
An ecosystem, made up of the bold, truth-telling creators we need now more than ever. Journalists, content creators, commentators…With Substack as our hub, we’ll give grants and use our large platform here to s…