Why get a Paid Subscription? Let BAM Paid Subscribers tell you why: No More Kings Or Ballrooms! “You tell it like it is with a great sense of humor. I would rather laugh than cry” - bobbytheburner “Your ‘no holds barred’ approach is refreshing” - jc

Video BAM! Letter Part I

Cliff’s Note: It’s been a while since we shared a compilation of our best videos! So many, we’re gonna also send…