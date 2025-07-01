🚨 Peter Thiel Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
Billionaire Peter Thiel hints at replacing democracy with elite tech rule in shocking NYT interview—what it means for 2025, AI, and the future of freedom.
Blue Amp is building something bigger. Starting today, we're launching a new initiative—The Soundcheck Fund— to elevate independent media voices.
An ecosystem of the bold, truth-telling creators. Journalists, content creators, commentators…With our Substack hub, we’ll give grants and use our platform to promote talented, smaller creators. The ones doing …