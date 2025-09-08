Peter Thiel & the Heritage Foundation's Evil Plan to Complete Project 2025Donald Trump has always been the necessary distractionDevon Nicholas RicciSep 08, 2025∙ Paid1904056ShareAfter your Big response to our Labor Day Sale—25% off Paid Subscriptions—we extended it all week! But it ends at midnight! So you have 3 hours left to get one 25% off!Yes, I want 25% off!Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Cliff Schecter.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.A guest post byDevon Nicholas RicciI do not bend, I do not break, and my voice is one of moral clarity. Don’t make me angry, you wouldn’t like me when I am angry. Subscribe to Devon