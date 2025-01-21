Pardon Palooza: Trump Sets Terrorists Free
The Felon-in-Chief, After Top Supporter, Elon Musk, Gave A Fully Nazi Salute, Decided To Release 1500 Domestic Terrorists
If you thought Donald Trump’s disdain for democracy couldn’t get any clearer, his latest move should do the trick. On Day One of his second term (or as he surely calls it, the Revenge Tour), Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 of his most loyal foot soldiers from the January 6 insurrection. Yes, you read that right—domestic terrorists, including Proud Boys, Oa…