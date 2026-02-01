by Cliff Schecter

White Working Class Hero

I’ll never forget when I saw The Rising tour in Cincinnati. The longing for those lost in heartbreaking dirges such as You’re Missing and Empty Sky and the struggle for hope in elegies like “My City of Ruins” and “Lonesome Day” touched me deeply.

I saw the second plane hit from less than a mile away, you see, the fireball engulfing the sky for a split second and producing a deafening echo in The Canyon of Heroes I can’t even explain. This was my home, and Bruce echoed those sentiments.

I have to believe Bruce has now done it again, for the people of Minnesota, with Streets of Minneapolis.

But let’s take a step back for a second. Springsteen pre-2000s was a hero to the white working class. Those who toiled with their hands and saw their dreams exported aboard planes and ships to China along with any economic stability in their lives.

Bruce was the bard of the Badlands. With a desperation to escape Jungleland, perhaps by firing down Thunder Road to a better future. He gave us beautiful, primal screams about an economy of purposeful subterfuge, so bullion-based elites could take more—always more…as he fought constant despair to hold onto his hope that he and others like him wouldn’t have to accept just eking by. If at all.

This garnered him a huge fan base among guys (and some gals) who worked with their hands for a living, and may not have known exactly what was happening, but sure as shit knew at the end of the month they were making less, paying more for health care, housing, recreation, and generally being written off.

Yet, many of white working men who’d cheered when Bruce sang of their economic hardships, didn’t all feel the same way when others were the focus. This was the first wave of those who saw their friends family, and colleagues body (and brain)-snatched by our discordant, distorting transmitters of disinformation, as Fox, Limbaugh et al began tearing America apart for those same people who always wanted more—including them.

Workers knew Springsteen as the voice of a generation who saw their salaries stripped away, and with it a sense of pride, spirit, and belief in the promise of America.

Bruce spoke to them about the whole con they were living, that he had lived. This, from Factory, was the kind of poetic nod to the life they sought to live they’d come to expect from Bruce:

Early in the morning, factory whistle blows

Man rises from bed and puts on his clothes

Man takes his lunch, walks out in the morning light

It’s the work (the work), the working (the working ) just the working life (just the working life)

And later in the song, to the life they saw approaching, where an Armani Suit handed them a pink slip:

End of the day, factory whistle cries

Men walk through these gates with death in their eyes

And you just better believe, boy

Somebody's gonna get hurt tonight

The working (the working), the working (the working), just the working life (just the working life)

Yes, the former kid from Freehold with a Fender always spit fire about this betrayal at the hands of the gentry. Bruce chronicled these assembly-line dreams and shrinking factory towns with a voice that could make you grind your teeth and want to get up and dance all the same.

Unimpressed by an 80s “greed is good” ethos representing the new foie gras’d vulture capitalism, he kept finding ever new and creative ways to tell the same old story—except it was getting worse.

Bruce Rises To Singing About War & Race

The Boss maybe didn’t start down the road to his dalliance with destiny as a singer about racial injustice—though he did touch on these themes some of his early songs. But his arrival as an artist focussing on these issues at this time, was inevitable.

Back in Cincinnati, 14 months after 9/11, America had returned to our banality of evil. There was a boycott of downtown. A police officer had shot an unarmed man, which lit the fuse of riots. Springsteen, who had a concert planned long beforehand, decided to play. But as a nod towards the protestors, he began his performance with American Skin (41 Shots), a song about the murder of an unarmed Black man in New York City.

I’ll never forget that concert.

And the anger from what can only be dubbed pre-MAGA. It was swift, and palpable.

Springsteen had found his footing—long before the punditocracy tried to co-opt Born in the U.S.A. with plastic flags and patriotism as a buzzword—singing about Vietnam vets he saw returning home to nowhere, all-but forgotten, all around him. A searing indictment of how a country treated its so-called warriors.

That paradox, that tension between the glory and the grievance, was his first political act. And it already rubbed some former fans the wrong way (the ones who, unlike Reagan, understood Born in the U.S.A wasn’t bestowing glory on Old Glory).

As the decades unfolded, Springsteen’s music became more overtly about America at its breaking points. Race, and really the othering of any American. From the ghosts of young men sent to fight the wars of half-cocked crony capitalists who half-understood battles they didn’t have to fight, to those who looked different or loved differently treated as apparitions who didn’t really matter.

Springsteen had a different project: to tell the truth about all injustice.

From American Skin (41 Shots), confronting police violence, to the mournful strains of Streets of Philadelphia, Springsteen tilted at powerful forces that gnawed at a raw spot his soul. As they did America’s. He wasn’t concerned with spreadsheets or mass-market consensus.

The Boss’ audience may have started in blue-collar bars and arenas, but the heart of his music always beat to the rhythm of dissent, empathy, and the hard truth that this country’s myths often hid its cruelties. The plight of the worker was still part and parcel to his musical crusade, but now he told other stories too, to form a tapestry of resistance.

And, as is always the case, some didn’t like the new blanket.

The Boss Uses His Platform To Directly Take On Trump’s Fascism

The man matured with his music, so it was inevitable he wouldn’t just accompany this outrageous moment in our history, when our democracy is threatened, with silence. Springsteen has amassed immense social cache—power—through his artistic success and wealth, and to nobody’s surprise who’s followed him, he used it.

So now, in the cold winter of 2026, outraged by the killing of Renée Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of racist, violent, authoritarian federal immigration agents in Minneapolis—as part of a sprawling, incompetent, and criminal Operation Metro Surge—Springsteen has dropped what may be the most direct protest anthem of his long career, and certainly the most pointed: “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Through the winter's ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

'Neath an occupier's boots

King Trump's private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes Against smoke and rubber bullets

In the dawn's early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringin' through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renée Good

Written and recorded in a matter of days, the song doesn’t tiptoe around metaphor. It names the villains. Calls ICE what Bruce believes it has become under Trump—a “private army” executing state terror on American streets.

The song chants right back at brutality without fear, channeling a chorus from across Minneapolis, crying in unison: “ICE out!” Its lyrics memorialize the victims and commit their names to song, a kind of musical witness that has no time for the breathless lies of political spinsters.

In releasing Streets of Minneapolis, Springsteen isn’t just giving a soundtrack to resistance, he’s drawing a straight line.

From the forgotten workers of The River, Johnny 99, and Working on the Highway. To the Vietnam vets of Born in the U.S.A., Shut Out The Light, and Brothers Under the Bridges.

To minority and immigrant communities in The Ghost of Tom Joad, Souls of the Departed and American Skin (41 Shots), to the timely and fierce incantation of unified strength we’re now witnessing with Streets of Minneapolis.

The Boss reminds us that it’s always been about those who always need to amass more—more wealth, more power, more fame—who seek to rig our economy, war and peace, and race relations. So that no matter the damage they do to the rest of us—those phantoms they will never see—they will always have more.

He also reminds us protest against this condition isn’t a fad; it’s the lifeblood of a republic…our republic. It is most needed when our leaders most lose their way.

If you still think protest music is quaint, or that old rockers should “stick to entertainment,” Bruce’s latest work is a middle finger and a wake-up call all in one. It’s a ritual of rage and remembrance, and an anthem for a generation that has had its humanity tested by unchecked power and abundant cruelty.

And is willing to fight, as Bruce has always been, to get to The Promised Land.

