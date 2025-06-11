Mexican Flags are Bad! Flags For the Most Treasonous Act in US History are Cool!
🎵 Real live police crime shows submission of the population at large. The blind man cannot see all the marchers on the opposite side. Another day. Another day...Another fucking day! - Serj Tankian
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In This Publication!
😁 David Shuster’s Gr…