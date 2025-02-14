MAGA Mascot Scott Jennings NUKED All Week On CNN: Is The Tide Changing?
"But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo. What the hell am I doin' here? I don't belong here" - Radiohead
They’re Already Floundering
We really must talk about the absolute beatdown right-wing shill and longtime Mitch McConnell piss-boy, Scott Jennings, has taken on CNN all week. But, not just because it’s fun that this slice of wonder bread come to life is taking Ls like it’s a full-time job.
Because it’s part of a bigger trend. Sure, Trump and Musk (with Po…