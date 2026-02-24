By David Shuster

In government and governance, symbols matter – not because politicians are particularly sentimental, but because the public must be able to trust that someone in leadership is capable of behaving like an adult. In the Trump administration, the latest juvenile embarrassment has been delivered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

This past weekend, Patel decided that his highest and best use, while abroad on official business, was to place himself at the center of a locker room reeking of sweat, triumph and beer foam and celebrate like a college sophomore who just discovered malt liquor.

The occasion was the gold-medal Olympic victory of the U.S. men’s hockey team. It is a wonderful and impressive accomplishment that required absolutely no assistance from America’s chief federal law enforcement agent. Yet there was Patel, draped in borrowed glory, clutching a bottle as though Prohibition had just been repealed again, grinning into cameras in a smarmy manner that suggested the burden of national security had been replaced by the weight of fermentation.

At first glance, this might seem like a trivial breach of decorum — a powerful official caught enjoying a national sports victory. But the optics and implications go deeper. The FBI director is not a drum major, nor a mascot, nor the fraternity president who bangs the keg to ensure equal distribution. The FBI director is, at least in theory, the sober guardian of the nation’s laws — a man entrusted with counterintelligence, counterterrorism, the challenges of organized crime, and the obligation to help release ALL of the Epstein files. The FBI Director should embody seriousness and stability. The position does not include “assistant equipment manager, post-victory lager division.”

Of course, given the modern Trump appetite for spectacle and the way his narcissism has infected countless Americans, there are those in MAGA world who find Patel’s antics charming. “He’s just being one of the guys,” they insist, as though our nation’s principal law enforcement officer was nominated and confirmed to take over a boisterous locker room. American voters have always had a weakness for officials who appear to be enjoying themselves. It reassures some of us that governance is not too grave a matter.

But the problem here is not merely aesthetic. It is also ethical.

Federal officials, unlike carnival freaks and late-night sports hosts, are constrained by rules — among them the charmingly unambiguous 5 C.F.R. § 2635, governing standards of ethical conduct. The federal regulation forbids the misuse of official position, including the use of one’s title, authority, or access for private gain or for the appearance of special privilege. It exists because, from time to time, officials are tempted to treat their office as a backstage pass.

You don’t have to be a graduate of even a top tier law school to ask a simple question: would the average federal employee, traveling abroad on official business, be granted access to a gold-medal locker room celebration for the purpose of drinking alcohol and wearing a medal? Or is such revelry reserved for those who can flash a government title that opens doors not ordinarily open?

When a federal office becomes a key to festivities unavailable to the common taxpayer or government agent, the line between public duty and personal indulgence begins to wobble. And wobble it did with Patel, visibly, effervescently, and with countless classless “F*ck yeah” bombs.

The Trump administration insists that Patel will reimburse the government for his personal expenses, that he was in Italy on legitimate bureau business, that the beer was but a modest salute to American excellence. All of that may be technically correct, and at the same time, spiritually absurd. Ethics rules are not accounting devices; they are guardrails against the slow creep of entitlement. They are meant to prevent officials from confusing the applause given to athletes with the applause Patel, Trump, and others in this administration believe are due to themselves.

There is also the small matter of dignity. The FBI, for all its bureaucratic sins and historic misadventures, rests upon a clear image: dark suits, clipped briefings, unsmiling seriousness. It is difficult to reconcile that solemnity with the photographs and videos of the FBI director grinning beneath a rain of lager, as though auditioning for a commercial titled “Federal Bureau of Libations.”

A nation is judged not only by its victories but by the behavior of its leaders and stewards. The U.S. hockey players earned their gold medal through skill, grit, broken teeth, and exceptional on-ice teamwork.

Patel earned his position through politics and appointment. And with that comes an obligation for the FBI Director to comport himself in a manner respecting and reflecting the gravity of federal power. The obligation does not dissolve at the sight of championship athletes swigging victory beers and champagne.

Indeed, moments of celebration demand more government leadership restraint, not less. When the public mood is buoyant, the temptation to blur lines grows irresistible. That is precisely when officials must remember that their office is not their personality. It is not their social life. It is not a souvenir to be worn for photographs amid beer spray.

What remains, after the foam settles, is not a charming anecdote but a diminished office. The gold medals will sit in the players’ trophy cases, well deserved. The images of the FBI director carousing in their wake will sit elsewhere, especially in the minds of citizens who expect the chief law enforcement officer to project professionalism and maturity.

Kash Patel behaved like a rowdy, self absorbed teenager living out a sports and alcohol drenched fantasy experience.

Patel didn’t deserve to be part of the U.S. locker room celebration. And he took what might have been an inspiring, bipartisan national story about a remarkable U.S. hockey triumph over Canada and diminished it.

The U.S. hockey team earned their gold medals.

FBI Director Kash Patel has earned nothing but contempt.

