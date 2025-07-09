It's Not Enough Trump Took Our Healthcare, Now They Want us to Get Sick
🎵 Well, I'm hot blooded, check it and see. I got a fever of a hundred and three - Foreigner, "Hot Blooded"
Cliff Note: This week, as you may be aware (especially if you read Monday’s piece), I’m in on vacation. I’m still doing some work, but needed to take a breather. So good pal, contributor to my YouTube—Cliff’s Edge—& Newsweek columnist, Matt Robison, has got ya covered.
Blue Amp’s building something big. But we need YOUR help! We launched The Soundcheck F…