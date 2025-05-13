ICYMI: A Wild Ride Through the Last Week of Stories You Might Have Missed
Trump's not new drug plan, the culture war distraction, part 3 of a health series, the chaos government, and a reprieve filled with laughter (and true stories, we swear!)
This guest column originally appeared in The Coffman Chronicle, an indispensable source of independent media. Subscribe to The Coffman Chronicle, you’ll be smarter for it!
Cliff Note: We provide a breadth of news, including deep dives (like the $400MM Qatari plane connection to Kushner/Trump’s previous Qatari grifting). In the spirit of getting you all …