Friends —

It’s Pride Month. It’s also the week the Senate rammed through a $70 billion deportation machine and the Justice Department quietly handed the president’s family a pass on their tax problems. Same news cycle. The networks called it Tuesday.

We didn’t. That’s the difference between Blue Amp Media and the people who read you the weather while the house burns.

Save 40% on an annual membership!

Here’s the part nobody in power wants you to sit with: independent media is one of the last things they can’t buy, can’t fire, and can’t sanewash into mush. That’s us. Right now we’re 2,400 members strong. Today I’m asking you to help us cross 3,000.

This is the Drive to 3,000, and the price climbs as we fill it — so the best deal goes to whoever moves first:

Until we hit 2,600: 40% off. $36 for the year. ← We’re here!

From 2,600 to 2,800: 30% off. $42.

From 2,800 to 3,000: 20% off. $48.

When we cross 3,000, the price goes back to $60 and stays there. Watch the number move.

What your $36 buys, for you and for the fight: weekly Zooms where I say the things I can’t say on YouTube. Private chats with people who are done being polite about fascism. Every column, every livestream, every word we publish. And the quiet satisfaction of funding journalism that answers to you and to nobody else.

Paying monthly runs $144 a year. This is $36. The math isn’t subtle.

Get in the room. Move the number.

Join the Drive→

Just $36 for the year!

— Cliff

PS — Somewhere right now a billionaire is buying a newspaper to make sure it never prints what we just said. This is the alternative. It costs $36.