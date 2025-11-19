Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Rose's avatar
Susan Rose
Nov 19

This was great! Really dissected the whole composition of MAGA - it's members, followers and purposes. All of which are based on corruption, evil, power and ego. A very sick lot for sure. I have never had any use for her - detest her and she'll never change how I feel about her. She's already proven who she is. Now she's just trying to save her own political ass with her constituents. She knows that dumbo trumpo is losing his control and power. She doesn't want to go down with him. Nothing more to say about Satan, you covered that well!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Cliff Schecter and others
Robin Dumler's avatar
Robin Dumler
Nov 19

You've got to love how the tides turn at any given moment. We've got to take the moment NOW!

Usher out crap, flush it if you can, and bring in the best to make the US a better place. We can and we shall, never let Democracy die

P.S. Fuck Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture