by Cliff Schecter

It was bound to happen. When every member of your movement has a God complex, sooner or later someone tries to crucify the other.

This is what has become of MAGA, the nice little acronym for Make America Great Again, a slogan Trump borrowed straight from Mussolini, who claimed he’d make Italy great again. And really that’s all you ever needed to know about Trump. And the movement he built in his bloated, tangerine-tinted image.

MAGA has quite purposely attracted the worst among us, the unhinged, fame-hungry the narcissists—the kinda people who see empathy as weakness and cruelty as content. And then, quelle surprise, the monsters eventually start eating each other.

So welcome my friends to the great MAGA meltdown, starring Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG): two human tire fires locked in a death match over who gets to be the face of America’s latest psychotic break.

For years, Greene was Trump’s most devoted disciple. His high priestess of victimization fantasies. His walking, talking, COVID-quacking, Jewish-laser ducking, Facebook comment section.

Eww

She wept over his mugshot (didn’t you?). Called January 6th a “patriot protest.” Wore his persecution like Trump Cologne. But in a self-contained land of the pathologically egocentric, loyalty’s a one-way street ending at a cliff. So when MTG suddenly started saying sane things—which has had many of us scratching our heads—Trump noticed.

She announced herself as one of four Republicans—and the loudest next to Rep. Tom Massie—defying Trump’s efforts to bury the Epstein files, demanding that the House vote to release them.

There were other figures on the Right who joined her in this fight, elected and anointed voices of their entertainment/messaging complex. Figures like Alex Jones and Candace Owens had lived off these conspiracies for years.

Trump played up Epstein’s files and what was in them, blaming all wrongdoing on the Demon-crats. He promised their release while it was politically expedient. But once back at 1600 PA Avenue, shocker, the goldfish had a heckuva oopsie to deal with.

The problem, you see, is that Trump appears in Epstein’s little log more times than Jesus in the New Testament. So Trump just did what he always does, which had always worked for him—he lied and went back on his promise.

But, for once, a cult raised on a diet of pizza-place-basement sexual enslavement fantasy—at the hands of Hillary Clinton, of course—wouldn’t let a Trump lie just flitter away. I mean stopping elite pedophile rings was, after all, theoretically the raison d’etre for the existence of QAnon.

So MTG wasn’t gonna budge on her demands. But, her anti-Trump perfidy didn’t end there. After breaking with him on Epstein, she shocked many a conservative by also coming out in favor of extending Obamacare subsidies.

Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan. But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.

Maybe she did some polling in her very right-wing district and saw Trump bleeding red-hats. From farmers whose livelihoods he destroyed by deporting workforces, to small businesses he wrecked by tariff-ing their products.

Or perhaps she realized her voters were the ones who’d be most hurt by not funding the subsidies and had a pang of guilt (I’m still skeptical). Maybe it crossed her mind that when people couldn’t see a doctor and died, because Trump took away their healthcare, that’d create what we in the political business call a sh*t sandwich.

Whatever her reasoning, MTG began to step up her public disagreements with Trump, while couching it in the language of “I’m not attacking him, I’m doing what’s in his best interest.” But, ya see, it could only last so long. He’s a broken toy, after all.

Let’s recall Trump destroyed the career of the first Senator to support his run for President, Jeff Sessions, at a time when Trump really needed Sesssions’ backing. All because once in office, when Trump made the old coot Attorney General, Sessions wouldn’t just break law for him willy-nilly whenever he asked.

Trump even endorsed Sessions’ opponent when the latter tried to run for his old Alabama Senate seat again. Because to Trump outgoing loyalty is a cul-de-sac…with a giant sinkhole in the middle.

Which brings us back to MTG. It was never gonna end well once Trump started asking others in the White House “what’s going on with mother?” Oh, wait, different weirdo. Trump actually asked “what’s going on with Marjorie?”

And when nobody could answer his question, the spoiled little hobbledeohoy had all he could take of her undermining him, no matter how she tried to bury it beneath kind words. So Trump, as is his way (and as he’s described it), “blew his stack.”

Per usual, a psychologist and a 5th grade English class could have a field day with this. But let’s stick with the main event. Trump teed off on Marge.

MTG, responded publicly, though in not in the personal terms he used. She called his behavior “vicious and unwarranted.” (I’d argue a good summary of his life). Yes, not as harsh as his attacks, but her hits were more politically astute.

She went after Donny Ding Dong on his support for H-1B visas to bring “skilled foreign workers” to America (because, he said we lack the “talent”), and his support for Bibi Netanyahu, saying “those are not America first positions.”

This while Trump’s already bleeding base by seemingly trying to make Marie Antoinette look like Oliver Twist.

He’s sending billions to bailout Argentina as they take our soybean market from China because of his idiotic, yet likely-Trump-enriching tariffs. He’s golded-up the Oval Office to the point of obscenity, thrown Great Gatsby self-celebratory jamborees, and is building an expensive and ridiculously gauche ballroom…for himself.

This as he skyrockets inflation on the non-essentials of food and healthcare, while cutting funding for…food and healthcare. Mostly clobbering his own voters! I mean, At what point does this just start to just feel like he accepted a dare?

Or had someone use hand puppets to explain the French and Russian Revolutions to him, and thought, “What can I do to reach Romanov and Sun King levels of asshole?” Marge, in case anyone didn’t get her point, made it clear in her follow-up on Trump:

This rhetoric from a figure on the MAGA Right is exactly what could bury Trump politically. Still, he responded the only way he knows how…with more personal attacks, sending his hygienically-challenged Truth Social mob after her:

Let’s break for a second to point out that if you feel the need to explain a nickname, it sucks. Seriously, “Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved??” Ok, thanks, professor. But I digress.

Trump calls her a traitor twice in this post, which is him trying to threaten her. It worked. Her son got two death threats. Now I won’t blame anyone who feels no sympathy for her after all she’s done, but let’s be honest about what he’s doing.

And let’s put it like this: if you think the Epstein Files have sick Trump secrets, can you imagine what Marge could share were she to decide to talk? She was in meetings at The Willard Hotel after the 2020 election when they discussed how to derail democracy. God only knows what other meetings she’s been a part of or witnessed.

So, yes, it’s Godzilla vs King Kong. And this time, it’s personal.

Except instead of skyscrapers getting flattened, it could be MAGA. You have Trump, the lumbering narcissistic behemoth fueled by grievance and a nauseating color of spray tan. And Marge is providing a road map for others alienated to attack him.

Now Greene, the (former?) shrieking QAnon banshee long been powered by delusion and CrossFit rage. Watching them fight is like seeing a typhoon argue with a tornado over who wrecked the trailer park—when they both did.

But there’s a deeper truth that makes this fight so telling. Trump’s feud with Greene isn’t just personal, it’s structural. To quote Agent Smith taunting Neo in The Matrix as a train approaches: You hear that, Mr. Anderson?.. That is the sound of inevitability..

Again, a movement built entirely on anger, paranoia, and self-worship, with some of the most maladjusted humans this side of Jonestown, would always eventually devour itself. It’s toddlers lacking superegos going at it. It’s Lord of the Flies.

MAGA was never an ideology. It was a personality disorder with a flag.

When Trump was ascendant, everyone could project their madness onto him. Now that he’s old, frail, purple-ish, more erratic, and staring at a future Truth & Reconciliation Committee should he lose power, his worshippers are turning on each other for attention and grabbing hold of whatever MAGA scraps they can masticate.

You can see it everywhere. Ted Cruz sniping at Tucker Carlson. Elon Musk ripping Stephen Miller. Hell, Musk even took Miller’s wife with him when he left DOGE. Laura Loomer bellowing at Nick Fuentes—i.e. a person who chained herself to the door at Twitter HQ in New York because..who knows, vs an actual Nazi.

And JD Vance. Nobody likes JD Vance, likely most of all his Indian-American wife who’s an inconvenient religion and color for his new white supremacist friends. Ok, Peter Thiel still likes JD. But nobody likes Peter Thiel.

It’s The Real Housewives of Himmler, except fewer morals and worse hair. The through-line is clear: when your cult is populated entirely by people who can’t share a spotlight without biting the hand that shines it, collapse isn’t just likely, it’s inevitable. Like Agent Smith said.

And the result, as MAGA crumbles, is Trump’s weakness is everywhere. A man who once demanded fealty and got it is now begging for it and not getting it. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s revolt, perhaps opportunistic, perhaps pathetic, TBD—is still the beginning of the end.

She was the truest true believer, someone who once groped a cardboard cutout of him in front of an audience. If even she’s clawing at him, this after he’s been ditched by Fuentes, Candace Owens, and many other far right nutbars, he’s in trouble.

Lauren Boebert is rejecting Trump’s Situation Room recruitment speeches, Nancy Mace is sending his calls to voicemail. So many Republican members of the House said they’d vote for the Epstein bill—i.e. directly against Trump’s wishes—he’s now pretending he supports it.

You know this only gets worse. For him.

Trump’s entire empire was built on the illusion of strength. This feud rips that mask off and shows what’s really underneath: a lonely, fading narcissist and his army of imitators, tearing each other apart for the last dollops of relevance.

So yes, enjoy the fireworks. The Godzilla-Kong-Typhoon-Tornado Royale. This is not to say what replaces MAGA won’t be better or less dangerous; a lot of that is up to how hard we’re willing to fight and how hard they fight each other.

But this is what the beginning of the end of MAGA looks like. Not with a bang, but with a brood of self-obsessed sociopaths eating their own.

