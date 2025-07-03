EXPOSED: Trump & Bibi Netanyahu's Corrupt Dealings
🎵 Check out Mr. Politician in his suit and tie. But when the doors are closed there ain't nothin' he won't try. Meanwhile Mr. Medicine's treating his best friend's wife - Cinderella, "Shelter Me"
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