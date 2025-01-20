Excitement Is Everywhere As President Martin Luther King, Jr. is Inaugurated
On The Day We Celebrate His Birthday, The Pastor, Prognosticator, And President Has Transformed Our Nation Into His Dream
A Nation Transformed by Leadership
The National Mall today feels less like a political event and more like the best concert you’ve ever been to—think Springsteen at his peak, but with history on the line. President Martin Luther King, Jr. takes the stage, not with the swagger of a reality show host but with the gravitas of a man whose words have already …