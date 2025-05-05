Every Repulsive Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Voted To Let Trump Deport U.S. Citizens
It's Treason Then - Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious, "Revenge of the Sith"
VIDEO KILLED THE RADIO STAR
Welcome to our first Video Newsletter! We’ll do our best to do make this regular, taking the best videos from the Cliff’s Edge YouTube channel, plus gems we find around what Sen. Ted Stevens once called this “series of tubes.”
First: The Shocking Reason Trump Ditched World Leaders In Italy. A reminder of just how seriously he …