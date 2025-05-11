Even Marjorie Taylor Greene is Ripping Trumpism!?
Steve Rogers: Don't do anything stupid until I come back; Bucky Barnes: How can I? You're taking all the stupid with you - Captain America
VIDEO BLUE LETTER!
First of all, Happy Mother’s Day to all who celebrate!
Welcome to our Video Newsletter! An an indy antidote to Monopoly Media Sunday, we amplify good to share the best of non-corporate, non-microwaved CV to tell truths & challenge power. And share a few prescient and personal favorite videos: