Dropping the Hammer on Daft Deadbeat Dictators in America and Abroad
From Tehran to Trump: David Shuster Exposes Iran’s Real Agenda, While Tony Michaels Dismantles the Constitutionality of Trump’s Deportation Plan
Two Guest Columns! Two Voices Who Pull No Punches
If you've been reading Blue Amp for a while, you know we don’t sugarcoat, we share truth. So for today’s double-header, I’m proud to hand the mic to two essential voices.
First, Blue Amp Contributor David Shuster, Emmy-winning former news anchor at MSNBC, who spent decades cutting through propaganda with b…