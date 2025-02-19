Did Donald Trump Just Fire Elon Musk?

Well, well, well… looks like it’s bromance on the rocks for Trump and Elon, folks! Also, Bromance on the Rocks may be the only drink Pete Hegseth hasn’t imbibed to chase a keg-stand during work hours. But I digress!

Trump’s legal team just filed a court briefing claiming that Elon Musk doesn’t run DOGE—the fake, as in…