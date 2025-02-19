DID TRUMP'S TEAM JUST FIRE ELON MUSK FROM DOGE?
Dressing up in costumes. Playing silly games. Hiding out in treetops. Shouting out rude names - Peter Gabriel
Did Donald Trump Just Fire Elon Musk?
Well, well, well… looks like it’s bromance on the rocks for Trump and Elon, folks! Also, Bromance on the Rocks may be the only drink Pete Hegseth hasn’t imbibed to chase a keg-stand during work hours. But I digress!
Trump’s legal team just filed a court briefing claiming that Elon Musk doesn’t run DOGE—the fake, as in…