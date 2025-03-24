Dem Senator RIPS Trump & MAGA GHOULS To SHREDS in Defining Statement
In your head, in your head, zombie, zombie, zombie / What's in your head? In your head? Zombie, zombie, zombie, oh - The Cranberries
BLUE LETTER: Sen. Jon Ossoff Takes A Flame Thrower To Trump & His Cast Of Ghouls—W/ Receipts
Someone in the Senate brought a blowtorch to a gas leak, and his name’s Jon Ossoff. During an immigration hearing, Ossoff did what too few Dems have shown the guts for—he laid bare Donny’s-overflowing-diaper of hypocrisy that is his goon squad.
The same empathy-c…