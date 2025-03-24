BLUE LETTER: Sen. Jon Ossoff Takes A Flame Thrower To Trump & His Cast Of Ghouls—W/ Receipts

Someone in the Senate brought a blowtorch to a gas leak, and his name’s Jon Ossoff. During an immigration hearing, Ossoff did what too few Dems have shown the guts for—he laid bare Donny’s-overflowing-diaper of hypocrisy that is his goon squad.

The same empathy-c…